Speaker Bagbin must be commended for standing with Ghanaian Pensioners on the DDEP

The Friends of Democracy-Ghana has been following with keen interest issues surrounding the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Program being undertaken by the Government of Ghana through the Finance Ministry in an attempt to meet the requirements for an impending IMF bailout for the country.

FoD-Ghana like many other Ghanaians and stakeholders is bemused by the unpopular decision of the Finance Minister to include pensioner bond holders in the program despite the spirited revulsion by the affected retirees and pensioners who will suffer from the dire consequences and negative implications of that decision.

We therefore feel elated that the Speaker of Parliament, the Rt Hon Alban Bagbin in his usual fatherly and caring leadership fashion directed the Minister for Finance to explore other means of resolving the debt crisis without touching the funds of pensioner bond holders. This directive by the Speaker on behalf of the Parliament of Ghana amounts to a huge sigh of relief and reprieve for the disgruntled, helpless and desperate retirees who have given their all in serving the Republic of Ghana and do not deserve to be subjected to the kind of treatment the Finance Minister and the Government of Ghana sought to do.

It is appropriate to commend the Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for yet again showing deep seated empathetic leadership in service to the ordinary citizens of Ghana for whom he swore an oath to serve without fear or favour. In commending the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament, we implore him as well as the August House of Parliament to take practical and pragmatic steps to compel the belligerent Minister for Finance to comply with the directive not to include the pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Program.

