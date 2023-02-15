Government compensates three Ejura shooting victims for GHS1.2million

The government of Ghana has presented a total of Gh¢1,218,897 to the three victims who were injured in the infamous shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The three victims, Awal Mesbawu, 17, received Gh¢ 678,519.00, Louis Ayikpa, 22, got Gh¢347,953.00 and Nazif Nuhu,31, was handed an amount of Gh¢192,425.00.

Presenting the cheques at a short event held at Ejura Palace on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Interior, Madam Adelaide Annor-Kumi who represented the Minister Hon Ambrose Dery said the three victims were compensated according to the degree of damage caused to them.

"We are very grateful to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II, the National Chief Imam and families of the victims for their contributions in ensuring that Ejura is living in absolute peace now.

"Government had to take time to dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure the victims were duly compensated, as part of the process, doctors met the injured victims to understand the extent of their injuries before finally handing over the checks to them.

"You all saw from the presentation that, Mr Mesbawu received the highest amount, this is because he lost one of his legs after the incident and he was the one to have suffered the most in the shooting incident," she stated.

Welcoming the government’s delegation, the chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II commended the government for the intervention.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II who’s the Head of Protocol at the Office of the Vice President commended the government for the tremendous support to the people of Ejura after the shooting incident that led to the death of two persons.

“We the people of Ejura will continue to have faith in the leadership of this government because they have indeed proven to be trustworthy,” he stated.

Background

Some youth of Ejura on Monday, June 28, 2021 took to the streets to protest against an alleged mob attack which led to the death of Ibrahim Mohamed Kaaka, a social media activist in the area.

The military men who were deployed to ensure security reportedly shot into a protesting crowd leaving two persons dead with four persons with gunshot wounds.

The two, Murtala Mohammed and Abdul Nasiru Usif tragically died.

Following the melee, a three-member committee of inquiry was set up by the Minister of Interior to probe the underlying issues.

After 22 witnesses, 555 pictures in soft copies, 117 video evidence, eight documentary evidence, two written statements and two physical evidence, the committee chaired by Appeals Court judge, Justice George Kingsley Koomson concluded its investigation on July 16, 2021.

The committee on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 presented its recommendations to Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior with a recommendation to compensate the victims.