I wish Judas Iscariot is still alive; I woud've have dashed him a car and house for betraying Jesus Christ – Evangelist Nana Agradaa

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, a repented fetish priestess and founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, known widely as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, disagrees with Christians who despise Judas Iscariot, one of the twelve (12) apostles of Jesus Christ.

Judas is one of the names many Christians, aside from Satan despise for betraying Jesus Christ.

The apostle is reported in the Bible to have betrayed Jesus Christ by disclosing his whereabouts for 30 pieces of silver.

But according to Nana Agradaa, Judas was only used to fulfil the will of God, explaining that if not for Judas, Christians would still be wallowing in sins and may never have redemption.

The controversial evangelist said if the apostle were to be alive still, she would have given him a car and a house for playing an integral role in the redemption of mankind.

"If he hadn’t betrayed Jesus, we wouldn’t have gotten our freedom," Nana Agradaa explained.

"If he were to be alive, I would have gifted him a car and a house because if not for what he did, we wouldn’t have gotten our freedom," she noted.

In addition to her appreciation, Mama Pat said she will name her next child Judas Iscariot as an appreciation.

"If I’m to give birth again, I’ll name the child Judas." Judas is a name everyone despises, but for me, I like it. "Ask me why," she said, directing her remarks to her church members.