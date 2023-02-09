Kumasi: Gas tanker catches fire; driver and conductor rushed to hospital

A gas tanker driver and his conductor have been rushed to the hospital after their vehicle fell on its side and caught fire at Sokoban Ampayoo in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

Firefighters struggled for hours before dousing the flame. They managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

The Public Relations officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Ashanti region, DO3 Peter Addai who spoke to Citi News on the incident said, “At 10:35 am this morning, we had a distress call reporting a fire at Sokoban Ampayoo. So we quickly responded and when we got to the scene, a gas tanker was lying on its side and was on fire. We had to mobilize three more tenders to join the one on the ground making four in number to manage the situation”.

—citinewsroom