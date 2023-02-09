Ga Manye Burial: All must abide by directives before, during and after burial—Ga Traditional Council

The Ga Traditional Council has called on residents in the Ga State to abide by all directives before, during and after the burial of the Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The longest-serving Queen Mother of the Ga State died on December 26, 2022, aged 88.

Her burial has been scheduled for April 29, 2023, while a book of condolences is expected to be opened from Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Ga Traditional Council in Kaneshie.

Addressing a news conference in Accra to announce the death and also preparations towards her burial, Mr Sylvester Jude Kpakpo Parker Allotey, Chief of Protocol and Communications of the Ga Traditional Council, said a number of directives, including ban on commercial activities and noise making would be declared in line with customs.

He said residents in Ga State were expected to fully comply with the directives when issued as they formed part of the customs and traditions of the people of the area, and also a way of giving the Queen Mother a befitting farewell.

“We appeal to all people resident in our region to understand that these are customary demands which are performed not only in the Ga State but in other places as well. Knowing the nature of the capital, we are also sensitive and will try and limit some of these bans to a very short period.

“And we appeal to all the public to show sympathy and understanding for what we are going to do.”

Present at the news conference were Nii Adote Otintor, Sempe Mantse, Nii Dodoo II, Otublohum Mantse, Nii Afotey Agbo, Gbese Mantse, Nii Ahene Nunu, Abola Mantse, Nii Quao Donkoh, member of the Ga Traditional Council, family members of the late Ga Manye and other members of the Ga Traditional Council.

Also present were Justice Naa Yaaley Sarkodie, Chief of Staff, Ga Traditional Council, Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, Queen mothers, and market queens.

Asafoatse Nii Kotey who spoke on behalf of the family commended the Ga Traditional Council for the support shown to the family since the demise of the Queen Mother.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III, known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah, was born in 1934

She was enstooled Ga Manye in 1963 aged 29.

In 2016, she left Ghana for the USA and stayed for five years.

On April 14, 2021, Naa Dedei Omaedru III returned to Ghana and received a grand reception by a high-powered delegation led by Nii Adote Otintor II, the then Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council.

She reigned for nearly six decades (59 years).

GNA