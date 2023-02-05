GKMA set to construct 129 institutional toilet facilities on February 15

As part of measures to solve sanitation challenges in the country, the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly- Sanitation and Water project (GKMA-SWP) under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is set to construct 129 ultra-modern toilets for some selected institutions in the Kumasi Metropolis.

A pre-commencement meeting was held with key stakeholders from selected beneficiary institutions consisting of head teachers, Coordinators from District Assemblies, and representatives from Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) among others were given the opportunity to share ideas on the project deliberations.

Construction works would commence on February 15 as contracts have already been awarded to contractors.

Speaking to a section of the media in an exclusive interview at Beam Hotel in Kumasi, the Project Coordinator for (GAMA/GKMA SWP) Ing George Asiedu disclosed that apart from the main project focus, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has decided to increase access by extending its toilet facilities to institutions (junior and senior high schools).

Aside providing a place of convenience, he noted that the rationale there is the conscious effort to inculcate in the school kids the habit of ensuring their personal hygiene at all times.

Ing George Asiedu indicated that statistics show that about 42 percent of schools are having access to sanitation facilities in the country.

"So we (GAMA/GKMA SWP) wanted to close the gap by extending sanitation facilities to some selected institutions," he stated.

He noted that (GAMA/GKMA SWP) is also providing 150 units of the facilities. Out of the figure GKMA will receive 120 units while GAMA will have the remaining 30 units.

"We targeted 30 units for GAMA but as of now we have increased the target base to 55 units which is now completed in Accra," Ing Asiedu told journalists.

About GKMA's 129 facilities, he said 275 facilities were accessed after which 129 projects were prioritized for attention.

Ing George Asiedu stressed that final conclusion on the 129 toilets project including the design works have been completed. It is expected that 36 contractors who won the contracts will start work on February 15.

"The projects would be completed by July/August this year," Ing Asiedu hinted and advised the stakeholders to draw the attention of the contractors if they failed to report at their various sites.

Ing Asiedu further urged the stakeholders to cooperate with the contractors when work commences and show keen interest in the projects and monitor to ensure speedy work and handing over.

Stakeholders and representatives present at the pre-commencement meeting were drawn from beneficiary areas such as Oforikrom, Ejisu, Asokore Mampong, Kwadaso, Suame and old Tafo Municipal Assemblies.