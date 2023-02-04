Man with three side chicks asks for best way to quit them and avoid First Atlantic Bank embarrassing situation

A man who has three side chicks has asked netizens to advise him on how best to step out without them making a scene.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, said after reading the story of the First Atlantic Bank CFO who is being sued by his side chick for not fulfilling his promises to her, he became worried about his own situation, which he described as worse than that of the First Atlantic bank CFO.

According to him, he didn’t harass any of the girls and they are with him because their relationships are mutually beneficial.

He said below:

…in my case, I didn’t harass any of them or even force them. If I liked you and you weren’t interested in me, I would simply go my way and leave you alone. All of these girls know I am married with two kids and they know I don’t intend to leave my wife for them. They all know this is a purely fun relationship whereby they satisfy my needs and I take care of them. Because I have been very honest with them from the start, it has made things a little easy for me, because none of them calls me when my wife is around and they don’t have any wild expectations of me, because they know I have other responsibilities. In the same way, I know they have boyfriends of their own and I don’t interfere with that or try to be too controlling.

So I can say that there was no room for concern. But ever since this news broke out, I have been thinking of getting rid of them and just sticking to my wife. Or letting 2 of them go and keeping just one to reduce the risk. However, I don’t know what the best way is to do that without them making it public

He is therefore asking for advice on the best way to break up with the girls without them causing trouble for him.

