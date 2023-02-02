A/R: Gory accident at Ejisu-Onwe claim the lives of a father and his daughter

There has been an accident at Onwe on the Ejisu-Kuntenase road involving a Mercedes Benz bus and a tipper truck.

Sadly, the accident claimed the lives of two people including a father and a daughter.

The accident from the information gathered occurred on Monday morning around 11:00am.

The victims include Kwame Mensah, 80 and Sarfo Emmanuella, 23. Meanwhile, a Seventh-Day Adventist Church pastor also sustained severe injuries and has been battling for his life since.

The man of God per sources has been admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when the Mercedes Benz bus with registration GW 7329-X with three other passengers onboard from the Onwi to Achina direction veered off into the lane of an oncoming Tipper truck.

After the crash, the father and his daughter died on the spot. Their bodies were subsequently deposited at a morgue before police towed the Benz bus and the Tipper truck from the road to ensure the free flow of traffic.