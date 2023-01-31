LPG price hikes will have consequences on Ghana's environment — Policy Analyst

A renowned Energy Policy Analyst, Mr Ben Nsiah says the hikes in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG will have consequences on Ghana's environment.

He has therefore urged government to remove taxes on the product to make it affordable for all.

"Most households have resulted to patronizing firewood and coal due to the high cost of LPG.

"This has forced many to fell down millions of trees depleting the country’s forest cover and I can assure you that, this development has both environmental and multidimensional consequences on the country," he stated.

The Energy Expert in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show 'Nyansapo', on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 called on the government to remove the Gh¢1.21p per kilogram tax to encourage more households to use LPG as the main source of energy at home.

He called for sophisticated policies on renewable energy to help protect the lives of people and save the environment at the same time.

"The country needs a comprehensive policy in renewable energy and clean cooking fuel that will clearly spell out how government will deliberately help households to access good sources of cooking fuel while protecting the environment at the same time," he stated.