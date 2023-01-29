COKA mourns with family of burnt policeman, wife and child at Ejisu-Apromoase

A stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka COKA on Saturday January 28, 2023, joined mourners at the funeral and burial rites of the police officer who died in a fire disaster with his family at Ejisu Apromoase.

The Police officer identified as Sergeant Owusu Asante of the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police Command was killed together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa and three months child in a fire outbreak of a four-storey building at Apromase in the Ejisu Municipality.

The deceased family was laid to rest at Asante Akim Adomfe about two weeks after the unfortunate disaster.

The funeral grounds have been flooded by hundreds of mourners from across the country including Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who happens to be a good friend of the police officer.

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the funeral, Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah who said he was heartbroken described the fire incident as unfortunate.

"I have been heartbroken since the very day I learnt about the passing of my friend and his family. I and the team stand with the family during this terrible time of tragedy and sorrow.

"As we prepare to finally bid my good friend and his family farewell, my heart is with the remaining families and so I send my deepest condolences to the families for losing their loved ones in this unfortunate fire disaster," he stated.

Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah described Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi as a patriotic police officer who served the nation in all honesty during his time as a police officer.

"The country has lost a good citizen and fine police officer who had a distinguished police career.

“We thank him for his service to our nation and the world he will forever be in our history books as one of the professional police officers who served Ghana wholeheartedly," he stressed.

Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah however presented Gh¢5,000 to the family to support the burial service of his friend.