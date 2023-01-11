Your resignation was long overdue; it shows you’re unserious and a disappointment – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw chides Alan Kyerematen

A private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has jabbed the former Trade and Industry Minister for waiting too long before resigning from President Akufo-Addo’s government.

He said the aspiring NPP flagbearer should have stayed away from the party’s second term and focused on his ambition.

That act, according to the vocal legal practitioner, shows Mr. Alan Kyerematen is unserious and a disappointment to politics.

“… I like you (Alan) because you are a gentleman and someone who detests corruption and bribery… I feel uncomfortable criticising you but your resignation was long overdue.

“Alan, you are not an experienced politician, I am telling you before God and Man. You should have resigned in 2020,” he stated.

“You worked with your brother (Akufo-Addo) from 2016 after losing the primaries to him and you knew you were the next in line to lead the party. You should have organized a press conference in 2020 stating that you were no longer going to serve Akufo-Addo because you are the next in line to lead the party,” he stressed.

His earlier resignation wouldn’t have given prominence to Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Bawumia’s bid, according to Lawyer Ampaw.

He argued that none of them would have gotten the nerves to step forward to battle the post if Mr. Kyerematen had been on the grounds pushing in 2020.

“You are not a politician. What you did made me realize that you are not a serious politician, you not ready to take over,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the former Trade and Industry Minister, on Tuesday, January 10, officially made known his intention to lead the NPP as their flagbearer and possibly, Ghana’s next President.

“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the Party officially opens nominations for that purpose," he announced.

This comes a few days after he resigned from his position as the Minister of Trade and Industry.