Thank you for having confidence in me to lead Agric industry – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to Akufo-Addo

Resigned Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has extended his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve.

In a short statement on Twitter, the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support throughout his time as Minister.

“I express my sincere gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in me to lead agric industry.

“I thank the NPP for contributing to the sector’s growth. I appreciate Ghanaians for their support,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said in a Tweet.

The veteran politician tendered his resignation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10, during a closed-door meeting.

His decision to resign as Food and Agriculture Minister was to focus all his efforts on his presidential ambition.

It is understood that he will officially declare his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the NPP.

Already, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has announced he will contest for the flagbearer position.

The two are likely to be challenged by a number of other leading members of the New Patriotic Party as the party gears up to go into the 2024 general elections with a new face as President Akufo-Addo brings his two terms as president to an end.