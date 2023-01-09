U/E/R: Daughters of Charity holds free health screening for 200 children at Logre

The Daughters of Charity (DC) of Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Ghana, in collaboration with the inhabitants of Logre community, has organized a health screening exercise for over 200 children, as part of the Mathias Day celebration at Logre, a suburb of the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

The health screening was handled by the clinic, run by the Daughters Charity, under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), with the support of other health professionals’ residents in the community. It was to ensure that the children are healthy as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ preceding Mathias day, as observed in the Catholic Liturgy on the 28 of December, every year.

The day talks about when King Herod ordered the ‘massacre of the innocents’, Matthew 2:16 in search of the infant messiah to destroy. It also coincided with the 60th Anniversary of the Daughters of Charity, working as missionaries in West Africa.

Speaking to ModernGhana News at Logre in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, the Superior General of Daughters of Charity, a midwife and the administrator of the Cline Rev, sister Rosaline Ebok said Daughters of Charity International prefer working in the rural settings because of the humanitarian nature of their work and to Evangelize.

She added that evangelizing is not only preaching the word of God, but the ministry of Jesus Christ centered on three things; healing, teaching, and education. She indicated that the healing ministry is where DC belongs to. Where the Church go they go with it. They teach, educate, empower people and lift them up.

The Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unite of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Dioceses Rev Sister Bernadine Pemi (DC) said the children were brought from different backgrounds irrespective of their faith.

They have a mechanized borehole with two standpipes that supply water to the communities with water, toilet facilities, and a cinerator.

Rev. Sister Jacinta Okafor stated that the Daughters of Charity (DC) international works very much in remote areas because the vulnerable needs more care and love.