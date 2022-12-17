PWDs receive share of common fund – Dormaa East

Dormaa East District Assembly through the Social Welfare and Community Development Department (SWCD) on Tuesday December 6, 2022 disburse an amount of Nineteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS19,000) among eleven (11) Persons Living With Disability(PWD) in the District.

The event which is the second this year occurred at the forecourt of the District Assembly Block. It saw the giving of various amounts to the disabled for trading, health and education purposes.

There were others who did not receive physical cash but are benefiting from a poultry farm project where the Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development is investing and supervising the rearing of poultry fowls on behalf of some PWDs who expressed interest in that area to take up the poultry farms as a business venture.

In all, ten thousand (10,000) birds are being considered for distribution among ten (10) persons living with disability.

Sixteen (16) others who have already benefited from their quota of the disability fund of the common fund, but needed additional support to facilitate their movement also received wheelchairs. The wheelchairs were a donation from Women’s Health to Wealth (WHW), a Kumasi-based NGO, interested in empowering solely women through healthcare and education.

In a short address the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman explained government’s commitment to ensure the wellbeing of persons living with disability just as much as it is concerned with the abled irrespective of the hard times.

He encouraged them to do their best in their own small ways to better their livelihood while the government also pursue policies wealthy enough to transform the economy and alleviate poverty.

Speaking earlier before the disbursement, the Officer in charge of the SWCD, Madam Martha Gmanyami, brief the people on the poultry project underway in the District and called on all beneficiaries to make the most out of every resource received to ensure a secured future.

A beneficiary of the wheelchairs, Akua Kumi from Wamfie, expressed delight and appreciation to government and the NGO for the support to make life worth living.