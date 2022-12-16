“Stop fees increment” campaign goes viral as NUGS, other student bodies reject new tertiary fees

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has launched a new campaign with the hashtag, '#Stop Fee Increment and Fees Must Fall' to oppose the new increment in tuition fees in public universities.

Tertiary fees in several public institutions have been increased by 15 percent, meaning a student who paid around $2,300 last year will from the next academic year on pay around $2,800.

The adjustments have led to agitations amid the economic hardships in the country, where many families are struggling to survive.

Students from poor backgrounds are worried about being forced to defer their courses if they are unable to meet the deadline for payment.

As a result, NUGS is petitioning the government to rescind its decision to increase tertiary fees in this odd moment when many are suffering.

"The entire tertiary education student front with the mother union is united in action to ensure students are protected and education threatening fee increments are halted during these hard times!" the union said in a tweet on Friday, December 16.

Most of the students have also taken to the microblogging app and other social media platforms, calling on government to heed their outcry and do something about the increment.

Check some of the reactions below;

