10,000 reasons Africa is not developed

15.12.2022

First it was colonialism

We were doing all fine till that whitewashed alien

Sneaked in to steal to kill and to destroy

It’s been ages since he left, we know

But he’s still the reason for our pain and misery

Then it was the COVID pandemic

That devilish pestilence that raged in

From a foreigner’s land and devoured our economy

We were on the verge of a boom

If only the pandemic had stayed in its lane…

Now it’s the war in Ukraine

We don’t care that our country is miles away from the warzone

That bloody war is the sole reason our

Economy is crumbling helplessly before our eyes

The Russians are to blame

When this war is over – and it will be, one day –

I wonder what else will be the object of their blame game

I wonder who else their fingers will point at:

Maybe us, for voting them into power

Maybe the moon, or the stars or the sky

Maybe me, for writing this poem

Maybe you, for reading it.