I donate dual and mono desks every year to celebrate my birthday — Dr. Minta Nyarku

Birthdays are special occasions for most people and are celebrated in different ways by different people.

While some go to church to thank God for how He has brought them, others organise lavish parties where friends and loved ones feast. Some even do donations to the less privileged to mark their birthdays.

On social media platforms, most people would post their latest photos showcasing their birthdays with interesting captions to match.

But the Member of Parliament for Cape North Constituency, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku celebrated his birthday on the 7th of December, 2022 by donating 100 dual desks to less endowed schools within his constituency. This activity has been done every year since he became their Member of Parliament.

The 10 beneficiary schools are Rev. Alec Jones Basic School, Nkanfoa; St. Paul's Catholic Basic School, Nkanfoa; Okyeso Catholic Basic School, Duakor; Ankaful Basic School, Ankaful; Kubease Basic School, Asenadze; St. Andrews Basic School; Rev. Markin's Basic School; Mpeasem Basic School; St. Peter's Anglican Basic School and St. Cyprian Anglican Basic School.

During the donation ceremony, the Member of Parliament affectionately called Ragga said, "I am donating these 100 dual desks to these 10 basic Schools to aid 20 pupils in each of the schools which hitherto wouldn't have had a seat to sit on to study comfortably."

As part of his birthday activities, on the 9th December, 2022 he also donated 16 hair dryers to the Abura Chapter of the Ghana National Hairdressers Association at GNAT Hall area around Cape Technical University.

According to Ragga, on 19th December, 2022" I would be making payments of Twenty-five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢25,000) to support the first batch of the 100 BECE students who excelled in last year's exams at Pedu School. This was a solemn promise I made at the beginning of their exams and I intend to keep my word".