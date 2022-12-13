Court remands Bukom Banku, son into Police custody for stabbing man

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Ghanaian boxer Braimah Issah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku into Police custody.

The former Light Heavyweight champion has been remanded for his involvement in the attack and stabbing of a man in Bukom on Friday, November 25.

According to the prosecution, the complainant Ishmael Neequaye on the day of the attack was woken up from his sleep by noise from some chaos in his neighbourhood.

In an attempt to help calm things, he was attacked.

He accuses Bukom Banku of breaking a bottle and directing his son, Mustapha to inflict wounds on him.

The victim Ishmael Neequaye according to the prosecution suffered several wounds in his abdomen after Bukom Banku’s son complied with the directive from his father.

The victim was rushed to the Korle Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Following a report to the police, several attempts to get Bukom Banku and his son arrested proved futile.

It was until they were served with a criminal summons that they were dragged to court to answer for the accusations made against them.

In court on Monday, Bukom Banku and his son both pleaded not guilty. Despite a plea for bail, the presiding judge Justice Adelaide Abui Keddey denied and remanded the father and son into police custody.

They are to reappear on Monday, December 19.

Meanwhile, the police are on the heels of a third accused person, Prosper Quaye.