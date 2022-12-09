C/R: Snakes chase away Enyan Abaasa Anglican basic school students, teachers

Teachers and students of the Enyan Abaasa Anglican Basic School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region are constantly being chased by snakes during school hours among many challenges confronting the school.

This is because the school building has no doors and windows, thus making it accessible to snakes from nearby bushes around the school.

Speaking in an interview with ClassFM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Nana Tawiah,Headmistress of the school, Grace Opaku Mensah noted that the school is faced with many challenges which require the attention of government and natives of the Enyan Abaasa Community.

“The school block is incomplete, there are no windows, the building is incomplete. The building is in a poor state. When it rains, we all get drenched, water enters the classrooms.

“The school lacks toilet facilities, the pupils use the bush, it is scary because there are snakes all around, so it is not safe.”

She indicated that the school needs certain facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

“We don’t have a science lab, computer lab, to even say we’ll get an office for teachers,” the headmistress stated.

She disclosed that the school which has a population of 500, will be able to serve the community better if the needed facilities are provided.

She appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and government to come to the aid of the school.

