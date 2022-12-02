Farmers’ Day: Let’s focus on value addition rather than raw export — Actor Emmanuel Asiamah

Ghanaian actor and philanthropist, Emmanuel Asiamah has advised government and the Agricultural Ministry as Ghana marks this year's Farmers’ Day celebration.

The actor, who is also a farmer and agriculturist has suggested that farm produce should be processed locally.

In a tweet on Friday, November 2, spotted by Modernghana News, Mr. Asiamah noted that Ghana must desist from exporting its raw materials.

When the farm products are processed locally before export, he stressed that Ghana will get more benefits than it does currently.

"On the occasion of Farmers’ Day, let us emphasize on value addition rather than exporting our raw materials and importing them as finished goods. Let’s start adding value and exporting. Happy Farmers’ Day everyone!!!" he tweeted.

On a special day set aside to celebrate and reward the hard work of farmers across the country, many side with Asiamah, as they believe the toils of farmers are normally rewarded with little.

This year's celebration is themed, "Accelerating agricultural development through value addition."