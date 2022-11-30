Krachi East MP presents building materials to community

Mr Wisdom Gidisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency has presented 16 bundles of roofing sheets and 200 bags of cement to five communities in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The beneficiary communities include Peposu No3, Motorway Adonkwanta Dormabin and Dambai old town JHS.

On behalf of the MP, Mr Iddrisu Sullemana said the roofing sheets and bags of cement were a kind gesture from the MP to help those communities construct school pavilions.

Mr Sullemana said the building materials were purchased from the MP share of the Common Fund and asked the beneficiary communities to use it for the intended purpose.

He assured the constituents that, the MP is working hard to improve the well-being of the Municipality.

He noted that although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is out of power but would ensure the people make gains in terms of development relating to all spheres.

After receiving the items, the community members promised that they would put the donation to good use.

They also thanked the MP and the NDC party for the kind gesture.