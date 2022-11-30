Alhaji Baba Daney moves to improve sporting activities in Yendi

The Chief Executive Officer of Dasuma Radio, Alhaji Osman Baba Daney has explored means to improve sporting activities in Yendi of the Northern Region.

As part of his visit to the United Kingdom and his commitment to empower and elevate the living condition of the constituents, he used the opportunity to engage and share the talents in the Yendi constituency with industry players in the United Kingdom.

Ahead of his annual ‘Dasuma Clan Tournament' in December, he called on investors and individuals in the Kingdom to visit Yendi for this year's tournament to help discover real talents.

Participants in the annual tournament are the respective clans in Dagbon, and this year is the 4th edition.

Since the introduction of the tournament by Alhaji Baba Dany and his close confidants, three clans namely Labansi, Lunsi and the Mohi clan were champions in last year's tournament.

Addressing football enthusiasts during the opening ceremony of the first edition, Alhaji Baba Dany implored young footballers in the constituency to take advantage of the tournament to exhibit their talents in the field of play.

This he believed will open opportunities for them.

He also mentioned that the annual event is estimated to bring the sons and daughters of Naa Gbewaa together and cement the already existing peace in Dagbon.