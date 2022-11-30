Man arrested for slashing friend's two fingers over GH¢30

The Police in Assin Fosu have arrested 20-year-old Stephen Ansah for slashing his friend’s palm with a cutlass at Pomaa Pokuase in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, said the victim, Mr Emmanuel Appiah, 22, is receiving treatment at the Assin Fosu Polyclinic.

He said the victim demand his share of GH¢30.00 money they both worked for but Ansah refused to give him his part and this lingered on for two weeks.

He said the victim who needed money urgently reported the incident to Ansah’s father but this did not go down well with Ansah who armed himself with a cutlass and went to the victim’s house and attempted to stab him in the stomach.

In the process, the victim grabbed the cutlass with both hands while the suspect pulled it, slashing some of his fingers.

Ansah absconded after inflicting wounds on the victim but was arrested upon a tip-off and would be arraigned on Friday, December 9, 2022.

GNA