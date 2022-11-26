Payment of staff performance bonus is in fulfillment of the Collective Agreement — GPHA

26.11.2022 LISTEN

The payment of performance bonuses to Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) staff is captured in the Collective Agreement (CA) signed between the Management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Workers Union.

The quantum of the bonus was negotiated and agreed upon between Labour and Management at the end of every year before payment was made, Mrs. Esther Gyebi-Donkor, GPHA General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, stated in a statement copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema on Saturday.

The statement was in reaction to a GPHA internal memo that has gone viral, which announced the approval of 3.5 months of basic salary, tax inclusive as a staff bonus for the year 2022 which has generated public discussions.

The GPHA statement stressed that the payment on a pro rata basis for retired staff in the year was equally a function of the existing CA.

Touching on payment of bonuses to the staff of the yet-to-be-developed Keta Port, management explained that the support staff of the Keta Port project were GPHA employees.

“The Keta Port project is a GPHA project and does not exist in isolation.

Staff referenced in the letter are from the three main units - Headquarters, Port of Tema, and Port of Takoradi.

However, the practice of information dissemination is to copy all directors, hence the Director of the Keta Port Project.

It emphasized that there were three dedicated staff for the Keta Port Project and all of them were under headquarters, while a couple of other projects component-specific supporting staff work with the Keta Port Project Director from other departments of Tema, Takoradi, and the Headquarters.

“It is therefore erroneous for the impression to be created as though a number of staff have been employed under the Keta Port project, and some have even already retired and have been earmarked to receive the bonus payment,” it stated.

The GPHA Management reminded the public that the Executive Instrument (El) establishing the Keta Port Project was issued in October 2018, which paved the way for GPHA to commence the process, adding that so far, feasibility studies has been conducted and completed.

It added that national and international stakeholder engagement has also been held to present the feasibility study findings, while notice for Expression of Interest (EOI) by potential investors has also been published.

Management stated that the evaluation of tenders to engage a consultant to conduct the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment studies was ongoing.

The statement said the next step was to engage investors to a financial conclusion upon which construction could commence for the realization of a port in the Volta and Oti Regions that would serve Ghana and its neighbours.

“The Keta Port project is feasible, efforts by GPHA to build the port are ongoing, and the Director of the Keta Port Project is assiduously leading the team and coordinating the schedule of activities in this regard.

It is a port for Ghana, and we humbly invite all well-meaning Ghanaians to support and be good ambassadors of this project.”

Source: CDA Consult II Contributor