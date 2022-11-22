TARSCO @ 60 mega celebration begins on November 21

22.11.2022 LISTEN

The resonance that has characterized the TARSCO @60 celebration goes beyond the shores of the country as some old students of the school in the diaspora have waded into the celebration and subsequently touched down to be counted in the historic jamboree and ecstasy.

The week-long mega celebration of Tarkwa Secondary School (TARSCO) which begins on the 21st of November and ends with a grand durbar on the 27th of November 2022 is expected to record thousands of old students (TARSCODIANS) on campus, drawn from policy making institutions, corporate institutions, the academia among others to share in the celebration.

The theme for the celebration “Achieving Academic Excellence Through Discipline for National Development" according to the Planning Committee was carefully chosen owing to the discipline and integrity exhibited in all facets of life by TARSCODIANS where-wherever they find themselves.

The theme also take inspiration in the fact that the school was established in 1961 under the Education Trust Scheme making TARSCO one of the outstanding second cycle institutions fulfilling its mission and vision of becoming a centre of excellence in human investment services for Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

According to the Planning Committee, Tarsco believes in the principle that the cornerstone of a good social life is discipline.

“Discipline has been a key ingredient in every aspect of the life of students of TARSCO wherever they find themselves. Disciplinarians like Mr Stephens, Mr R. T. Sackey, Mr C. K. E. Stevens, Mrs Margaret Osei, Mr T. A. Mensah, Mr Constance Agbo, Ms Charlotte Adjei, Mr Joseph Takyi, Mr Joseph Ankomah, Oramus Amoah, made sure that as students leave the walls of this institution, good virtues were inculcated in them”, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng an Old Students told senaradioonline.com.

This year’s celebration, which has been code named by the Old Students as “Make or Break” would witness high ranking Heads of Institutions who are old students such as the GJA President Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways (MP), Dr. Toni Aubynn, former CEO of Minerals Commission and Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mrs Gifty Ampofo Twum.

Other dignitaries expected to throng the School include Deputy Minister of Education (MP), Mr Kofi Duku Arthur, retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Moses Ramsey Arthur, former MD of OSA Transport Services, Mr J. B. Opoku-Acheampong, former Judicial Secretary, Ms Eva Mends, Technical Director, Ministry of Finance, Professor Andrews Adjei, Immunology Department of the University of Ghana Medical School.

Others are Opoku Nti of Black Stars and Asante Kotoko fame, Fiifi Boafo, Ghana Cocoa Board, Seth Kwame Dzokoto (“Komean or Edziban a”), Professor Stephen Sobotie, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Education, Kumasi Campus, Mr Israel Ackah, lawyer and Chief Executive of Empire African Institute, Lawyer Stephen Sah, Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Lt. Colonel John Eshun, Ambassador Biyira Idrissu, Dr Isaac Kwesi Biney, University of Ghana, Dr Ndur and M. E. K. Badai, UMaT, Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, President of TARPSA and Associate Executive Director of WACAM, Rev. Dr Francis Ghunn, Assemblies of God (Tarkwa), Rev. Dr Cudjoe, ICGC, Dr Donkor, St. Mina Hospital, Ashaiman, Stanley Tandoh, Peter Mensah, Wallace Investment Group, Professor Henry Mensah, KNUST, among others.

Source:www.senaradioonline.com