Censure Motion: Ken Ofori-Atta has been dishonest before the ad-hoc committee – Ato Forson

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson says he has been disappointed with answers provided by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee sitting on the Censure Motion.

According to him, the Finance Minister was dishonest with the answers to questions during the committee sitting last Friday.

“I was disappointed listening to the Minister of Finance, he didn't answer the questions.

“Ken Ofori-Atta has been dishonest before the committee,” Ato Forson who is also Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Member of Parliament told Joy FM in an interview on Monday, November 21.

Reacting to concerns that the Censure Motion is not going in the direction it was expected, the former Deputy Finance Minister stressed that the Minority still believes Ken Ofori-Atta must be removed and it will push for that beyond the committee's sitting.

“In the year 2020, they spent about GHS80 million from the contingency vault.

“The Committee's work is not final, but we have said we know our position from day 1, and our position is that the motion should be voted on,” Cassiel Ato Forson noted.

When the Finance Minister appeared before the committee last Friday, he refuted the allegation that he paid unauthorised cash to fund the national cathedral project.

Among other things, Ken Ofori-Atta also denied the allegation that he has been engaged in fiscal recklessness, leading to the crash of the Ghanaian cedi and largely the economy.