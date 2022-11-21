ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.11.2022 Headlines

Economic crisis: Gov’t working around the clock; very soon you’ll all see the results – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Economic crisis: Govt working around the clock; very soon youll all see the results – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
21.11.2022 LISTEN

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that very soon the country will witness the results of interventions his government is putting in place to address the current economic crisis.

According to him, his government is working around the clock.

“Indeed it’s true that we’re facing hard times in our economy but my government is working round the clock to turn around the economic woes and boost public confidence in Ghana’s economy.

“Very soon you’ll all see the results of a stable economy,” President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.

The President stressed this while addressing congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery on the occasion of the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi.

The president in his address said he is not concentrating on critics who are refusing to support his government for the good of the country.

He said his government is solely focused on turning things around to bring relief to the Ghanaian people and set the economy on a path of recovery from the current crisis.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Large-scale mining employs 30K; small-scale a million; I’m against banning small-scale mining – Mireku Duker
21.11.2022 | Headlines
Censure Motion: Ken Ofori-Atta has been dishonest before the ad-hoc committee – Ato Forson
21.11.2022 | Headlines
Economic crisis: With hope in the word of God gov’t will ride this storm and turn things around — Bawumia
21.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line