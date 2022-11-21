Economic crisis: Gov’t working around the clock; very soon you’ll all see the results – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

21.11.2022 LISTEN

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that very soon the country will witness the results of interventions his government is putting in place to address the current economic crisis.

According to him, his government is working around the clock.

“Indeed it’s true that we’re facing hard times in our economy but my government is working round the clock to turn around the economic woes and boost public confidence in Ghana’s economy.

“Very soon you’ll all see the results of a stable economy,” President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.

The President stressed this while addressing congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery on the occasion of the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi.

The president in his address said he is not concentrating on critics who are refusing to support his government for the good of the country.

He said his government is solely focused on turning things around to bring relief to the Ghanaian people and set the economy on a path of recovery from the current crisis.