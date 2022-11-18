I'm sorry for current economic hardship; I feel the pain personally, professionally and in my soul – Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has apologised to Ghanaians for the hardships the country is facing.

Mr Ofori-Atta rendered this apology on Friday November 18, 2022 when he appeared before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee hearing the Motion of Censure against him.

He acknowledged that the economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.

The underfire minister said he sees and feels the terrible impact of the challenges and would continue to work hard to resolve them to help mitigate the hardships on the citizens.

“Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.

“As the person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally and in my soul.

“I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.

“I feel the stress of running a business. But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning, to press on.

“That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020,” he said.

He also assured the citizens that the primary focus of the government was to better the lot of Ghanaians