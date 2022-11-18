Censure motion: Our focus has been to better lives of Ghanaians – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said the overreaching focus of President Akufo-Addo's government has been to do its utmost to make lives better for the citizens.

Appearing before the Adhoc Committee of Parliament hearing the censure motion brought against him today, Mr Ofori-Atta said everything that the administration had sought to do was aimed at making the lives of the people better.

He also assured the committee that he would be forthright in his responses with the aim of aiding them to establish the truth.

He said the motion contained disparaging remarks that attacked his integrity and vowed to help give Ghanaians a balanced view of issues.

“Hon Co-Chairs, during the course of my remarks this morning, you can expect forthrightness.

"The proponents’ motion of censure has accused me of many things and includes some very disparaging remarks and attacks on my person and integrity.

“I am certain that Ghanaians will have a more balanced view of the events that led us here as I take the opportunity to speak to the matters raised,” he intimated.

He noted that his principal reflections were to ensure that by the end of the proceedings, “the truth will have taken centre stage."

He was hopeful that the truth would help dispel any “unfounded doubts” about his motives, competence, and character.

“Before I proceed with my detailed responses, I would like to make a personal comment to the Ghanaian people: Since the Akufo-Addo government came into office in 2017, everything we have sought to do was aimed at making the lives of the people better.

“We have been focused on this vision to improve lives and in the first four years, our efforts were leading to a realisation of the vision,” he emphasised.

