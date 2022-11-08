Bono Minister satisfied with ongoing Synohydro road projects in Sunyani

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the 29-kilometer Sunyani inner-city road projects being executed under Synohydro programme.

She says considering the pace at which various works on the project are being carried out, the entire project would be completed within schedule to give the regional capital facelift.

Accompanied by the Regional Urban Roads Maintenance Engineer and other officials, the Regional Minister, inspected the progress of work on Mungo Park – Baakoniaba – Berlin Top sections of the project, where asphalting had just begun.

Madam Owusu Banahene was happy about the level of work done so far and was certain that the project will soon be completed.

Other road projects in the regional capital, which are nearing completion include the Nkwabeng North access roads including May-fair link, Fiapre – Odumase road, Berlin Top access roads including Living Grace link and now Mungo Park.

Background

Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the work to begin on the 29-kilometre Sunyani town roads in September 2020.

It forms part of the rehabilitation and expansion of major roads across the country being funded under the Synohydro agreement by the Akufo-Addo government with Sinohydro Corporation and the Chinese government.

About eight major suburbs and a total of 26 communities under these suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality are benefiting from the project.

The suburbs and their surrounding communities included Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko), Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Berlin Top, and Penkwase roads, as well as Estate inner link roads.