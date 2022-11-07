We're not aware of GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT strike over new GES Boss — NLC

The National Labour Commission (NLC), Monday, urged the leadership of the striking three teacher unions to call off their strike immediately and resume work.

NLC says the teacher Unions failed to follow due process.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT); National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT); and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Association (CCT) commenced an indefinite strike, effective Monday, November 7, to back home their demand for the termination of Mr Eric Nkansah appointment as the acting Director General for Ghana Education Service.

The Executive Director, Lawyer Ofosu Asamoah, who was speaking in an interview with Sompa TV, in Kumasi, said should this fail its Legal Department would enforce the Labour Law to compel the striking teacher unions back to the classroom.

He noted that the teacher unions have contravened the provisions of the Labour Act (Section 159), which mandated a party in a dispute under arbitration to serve a written notice to the other party and the Labour Commission before it embarks on a strike or a lockout.

Lawyer Ofosu Asamoah added that the teacher unions have violated the labour law act which says a 7 days prior notice should be served to the labour union before any demonstration or strike action.

He described as highly unacceptable since the Commission did not receive any notice from the three teacher unions but only heard it in the news during their press conference on Friday.

He challenges the teachers Union to present tangible reasons to back up their claims than calling Mr. Nkansah a 'goro boy.'

“First, we are not aware of their strike, I heard it in the news during their press conference, the law is clear, 7 days' notice should be served, which we have not received, again, a press conference is not a ground for strike, and you don't call an appointee a golo boy, what happens when finally you accept him?" he asked.

Lawyer Ofosu Asamoah said an employee cannot determine who an employer hires or appoint for a particular position.

He added that the background checks on Mr Nkansah reveal that he was once a lecturer and a director for tertiary education and sees nothing wrong with his appointment.

“It's not the right of employees to determine who an employer must employ, the employer has the right to hire and fire when deemed necessary, these are flaws from their end and the Constitution is clear on the employer's status," he told Omanhene.