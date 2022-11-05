Ananse story! — Bridget Otoo jabs Akufo-Addo’s daughter over alleged $25 million painting contract claim

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has challenged the claim by Miss Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, that she sponsored the painting of some parts of Accra.

This follows report by Loud Silence Media owned by US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Kevin Ekow Taylor that Miss Gyankroma has been awarded $25 million to paint some parts of Accra.

Ghanaians bashed the President for giving out such a huge contract to his daughter just to paint while the country amidst the current worsening economic crisis.

The President's daughter Miss Gyankroma, in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 2, refuted the claim, explaining that the project was sponsored by herself, Ben Asante CEO of Ghana Gas, the Creative Arts Agency and some other benevolent private institutions.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.

“Site 1, Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector. Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo,” she clarified.

She stressed, “The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative.

“It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.”

According to her, “All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”

In reaction, the TV personality Mrs. Otoo said the fact that someone who does not have a job can get money to sponsor a project is baffling.

In trying to figure out the sense in Miss Gyankroma’s explanation in a tweet, the vocal broadcaster wrote, “I was driving through town and I noticed the under bridges in the capital lacked colour so I dipped my hand in my $25 million dollar account and decided to paint it…

“Yes. I’m generous like that. I don’t work, I just have money and I want to splash on the city.”

According to her, the President's daughter's explanation is an “Ananse story!”