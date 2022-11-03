Akufo-Addo congratulates, sends best wishes to Brazil’s new president Lula da Silva

New Brazil President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as the new President of Brazil.

In a statement, the President of Ghana indicated that he hopes the relationship between the two countries will be strengthened under President Lula da Silva.

President Akufo-Addo in addition wishes the new Brazil President the best of tenure and success for the South American country under his rule.

“The Ghanaian people and I send warm congratulations to the President-Elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, H.E Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“I recall with fondness, as the then Foreign Minister, the strong relations he forged with the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, which led to the exchange of State Visits, and the strengthening of the ties of co-operation between our two countries,” a statement by President AKufo-Addo said on Thursday.

The statement on Twitter added, “I am hopeful that the already strong Ghana-Brazil relations will grow from strength to strength, on a shared agenda of peace, security, development, environmental protection, progress, and prosperity. Best wishes for him and his country’s continued success.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected the new Brazil president last Sunday after beating the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro at the end of the polls.