Akufo-Addo’s tenure as president has been one of greed, selfish devotion to family and friends – Martin Amidu

03.11.2022

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has yet again taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to deliver on his promises to the Ghanaians.

In his latest epistle, the country’s first Special Prosecutor has described the President’s tenure as one that has been characterised by greed and selfish devotion to family and friends.

According to Mr. Amidu, President Akufo-Addo has wasted a very important opportunity to write his name in the good book of the country.

“Mr. President, you appeared by your promises and entreaties to Ghanaians to try you as our elected President to have been sincere as the person to be trusted to turn the fortunes of this country round.

“Time has shown your tenure as our President to be one of wasted opportunity, greed, avarice and selfish devotion to your Family and Friends who constitute your government and the foreign governments and associates you are enamored to please than those who elected you to serve our country,” Martin Amidu opines in his statement.

The Ghanaian lawyer insists that the most recent developments and the challenges to the authority of the President within the New Patriotic Party are more than sufficient evidence for him to stop calling his government of 'Family and Friends', a government that cares for Ghanaians.

Martin Amidu is of the view that President Akufo-Addo’s record is proof that he will not be able to stabilize the economy and mitigate the sufferings of Ghanaians before he leaves office.

“The trust you have lost within your own New Patriotic Party is ample proof, if proof be needed, that as a lame duck President, you cannot between now and December 2023 (let alone by the end of election year 2024) restore stability to the economy and provide relief to the poor,” the former Special Prosecutor adds in his statement.