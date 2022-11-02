Gov't courts Rand Refinery assistance to obtain LBMA Certificate – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government is willing to work with Rand Refinery to assist Ghana in obtaining London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Certification.

He emphasized the significance of the LBMA certificate to the government's plan to develop the mineral industry and make Ghana a key player in the refinery of mineral resources, adding that securing the certification would propel Ghana to participate and fully exploit the benefits in the mineral value chain.

Dr Bawumia made this remark when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, led the delegation from Rand Refinery to call on him at the Jubilee House on Monday to deliberate on ways of actualizing the government’s agenda to make Ghana a hub for the processing and refining mineral resources and in particular obtain the LBMA certification for the country.

The Chairman of Rand Refinery, Mr Rams Ramashira, disclosed that his outfit has held positive preliminary talks with the Ministry and other key stakeholders.

He said the CEO of Rand Refinery, a member of the LBMA Board, “is very happy to be of assistance and share some experiences and strike some alliances and hope the meeting with key stakeholders will help develop something concrete for the two parties.”

Before the meeting with the Vice President, Mr Jinapor and members of Rand Refinery had held discussions where they advocated for effective collaboration between the government and LBMA to ensure that the certification is issued.

The CEO of Rand Refinery, Mr Praveen Baijnath expressed high expectations thta the company would establish a refinery in Ghana.

"Our general strategic objective is to collect much intelligence and data as possible to build a business case and see how we can develop it," he noted.