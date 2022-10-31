Sack Ghana Gas CEO Ben Asante for denying us jobs, he has no respect for the party — Ellembelle NPP calls on Akufo-Addo

Dr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ghana National Gas Company Limited

31.10.2022 LISTEN

The polling station executives and communicators for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Dr. Ben Asante as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

The angry Ellembelle NPP members embarked on a demonstration on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Atuabo where the Chiefs and people of the area gathered to climax their 2022 Kundum annual festival.

Speaking to the newsmen in the constituency, a member of Ellembelle NPP Communications Department, Yannick Akrowie stated that Dr. Ben Asante has been denying the party members in the area opportunities to work in the company.

He claimed Dr. Ben Asante does not respect the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Executives.

He also disapproved a claim by Dr. Ben Asante of giving 47 tertiary students to do their industrial attachment in the company.

"Everything you (Dr. Ben Asante) have written here is false but would want to tackle point two. In your point number 2, you claimed to have taken 47 students on industrial attachment this year. In this 47, Ellembelle had zero. You deliberately ignored the 15 people the Ellembelle Constituency Executives presented to you for a common industrial attachment", he fired.

He added, "Total insult on the party in Ellembelle. You (Dr. Ben Asante) have no respect for the party. How on earth would you ignore the list of the very party executives who worked tirelessly so that the party retained in power and secured you your job as a CEO. Schools are already opened for the 1st semester so your claim that more have been approved and waiting to be called is another lie".

Angry Yannick Akrowie emphasized that Dr. Ben Asante does not deserve to continue to stay in office as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company (GNPC).

"This is exactly why Ben Asante MUST GO. He has no respect for the party and the Executives in Ellembelle and therefore would not do anything to help the moving forward of our cherished pary in the Constituency," he called.

Other party members who spoke to the media also backed the call on President Akufo-Addo to sack Dr. Ben Asante immediately as the Ghana Gas Company CEO.

They claimed that in the 2020 parliamentary elections where the NPP failed to win the seat, Dr. Ben Asante gave money to some people in Ellembelle Constituency to campaign against their Parliamentary Candidate, Kwasi Bonzoh.

"Dr. Ben Asante does not deserve to be Ghana Gas Company CEO, he gave money to Stephen Donkor and Samuel Erzoah who are workers at Ghana Gas Company in 2020 to campaign against our Parliamentary Candidate, Kwasi Bonzoh to lose, they preached skirt and blouse voting against our candidate", they stated.

They emphasized that if Dr. Ben Asante continues to be in office as Ghana National Gas Company CEO the NPP would lose the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

"President Akufo-Addo should listen to our call and sack Dr. Ben Asante, Stephen Donkor and Samuel Erzoah from Ghana Gas Company because if they continue to work there, they will get money to sponsor some NPP members to preach skirt and blouse voting against our 2024 Parliamentary Candidate as they did in 2020 against Kwasi Bonzoh", they said.

They promised to continue to protest until Dr. Ben Asante is removed from Ghana National Gas Company.

"Dr. Ben Asante is using his position to destroy Ellembelle NPP, he does not care to employ us, he is not supporting the Ellembelle NPP and we will continue to protest until he is sacked, Ben Asante must go, we don't need him at Ghana Gas Company", they assured.

Moreover, two NPP members in Ellembelle Constituency have been arrested by the Ellembelle District Police Command over the demonstration.