Economic crisis: We need 'Kumepreko demo'; parliament must impeach super incompetent, clueless Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu is not confident the current economic woes Ghana is facing will be addressed by President Akufo-Addo's government anytime soon.

He said the President is not only incompetent but clueless.

According to him, it is time the President stepped aside for a new person to take over and direct the affairs of the country to bring some respite to the suffering Ghanaians.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Saturday, October 22, Lawyer Martin Kpebu stated “The President is clueless, he is super incompetent.”

According to him, a massive Kumepreko demonstration is needed at this point in time to change the status quo. He is also asking Parliament to use all available means including laid down procedures in the Constitution to impeach President Akufo-Addo.

“We need a 'Kumepreko' demonstration and then Parliament takes up from there. One-third of MPs, let’s us make the efforts to remove Akufo-Addo from office otherwise it will be an indictment on all of us,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu shared on the Key Points programme.

The Private Legal Practitioner added, “The MPs, both sides, we need just one third, they should step up. If you don’t start the process to impeach him, it means as a nation we lack honour.

“Make an effort, if fails it is another matter.”

Despite many measures being taken by the ruling government, Ghana’s economy continues to cause more pain to many Ghanaians.

High inflation and constant depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi have left Ghanaians lamenting over the unbearable cost of living.

The government is optimistic that things will change once it seals a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IM) for a support programme at the end of ongoing negotiations to shore up the sinking economy.