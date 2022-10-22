Had it not been me, Akufo-Addo would've died like a chicken in 2006 — Captain Smart blasts NIB operatives

On Wednesday, October 19, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) picked up an outspoken broadcaster with Accra-based Onua TV/FM, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart.

His arrest follows allegation that President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is neck-deep in illegal mining popularly called galamsey.

Appearing on his Onua Maakye show after his release from the NIB custody, he said the arrest is an attempt to cow him into silence, claiming he once saved the President's life in 2006.

The controversial broadcaster noted that the President would have died like a chicken on a trip from his hometown, Kibi in the Eastern region to Accra.

“The so-called security apparatus wants to scare journalists; me [they can’t]. They should go and ask Kan-Dapaah, Addo Kufuor, J.A. Kufuor or even Nana Addo, who I saved his life in 2006; like he would have died like a chicken, ask him. Ask him that when he was taken to his hometown, Kibi, and we were returning to Accra, ask him what happened on our way. I saved Nana Addo’s life, you are all sick, ask Akufo-Addo, he will tell you,” he said.

According to him, his decision to save Akufo-Addo was borne out of his belief that he (Akufo-Addo) would do better like President John Agyekum Kufuor when voted as President.

“Ask Akufo-Addo who saved his life in 2006, when you meet him ask him. When we came to Accra he was asking what I wanted and I told him that I don’t need anything. My responsibility is to make sure that you live because I believed in him from 2005…,” he emphasised.

