QIC partners CFAS to hold first-ever National Ageing Summit in December

A first-ever National Ageing Summit will be held in Ghana in December 2022 to engage stakeholders to deliberate on the importance of caring for the elderly in society.

The National Summit is being put together by the Centre for Aging Studies (CFAS) at the University of Ghana in collaboration with Quality Insurance Company (QIC) under the auspices of the outfits Golden Age Comprehensive Insurance Policy.

While plans are far advanced for the summit, the stakeholders involved on Tuesday, October 18 held a media launch for the event.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the media launch of the upcoming National Ageing Summit, the Chief Executive Officer of Quality Insurance Company, Kobena Addison explained that the idea behind the summit is to start a conversation on the need to prioritise the welfare of the elderly.

QIC CEO Kobena Addison

He said while QIC remains a profit-making entity, it also wants to play its part in ensuring that the elderly in society are properly cared for.

“The long and short of why we are here is that we want to get a conversation started. As an Insurance Company, we are in this world to make profits. But can we make profits from people who are not happy? The baby boomers who are all more than 60 years have the most disposable income and this is the generation we are talking about. We need to make them happy so that we can also take advantage of some of that disposable income with our insurance products; Our motor insurance, our pension, and our life insurance.

“So that’s why we are here, that’s why we are the Convener. We decided that we wanted to get into this space. We have launched this today and I look forward to the summit in December,” QIC CEO Kobena Addison told journalists at the media launch in Accra on Tuesday.

Delivering a speech at the media launch, the Director of the Centre for Ageing Studies at the University of Ghana, Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke indicated that the summit is expected to bring together stakeholders to deliberate on issues to make society safer for older people while ensuring their welfare is catered for.

CFAS Director, Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke

She emphasised that it is crucial that governments and institutions include older people in policy formulation to ensure they are not left out.

“The rationale for this media launch is to create awareness about the summit we are envisaging having in December 2022 to highlight the needs, the challenges, and the contributions of our elderly in society,” she shared.

Adding that providing ageing people with necessary assistance should not be negotiable, Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke said it is why the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) needs to champion the passage of the Ageing Bill.

Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke emphasised that the Bill is vital to the Centre for Ageing Studies because it will provide regulation on the rights of older people and what to do to cater for their welfare.

“The Ageing Bill is of very great concern to us and we think that it needs to be passed now because it establishes the framework for the rights of older persons and it will ensure such rights will be upheld.

“Because if we are saying that society is responsible for taking care of them then who and who is to do what. Once we have that Bill passed it comes with a legislative instrument that designates or comes out with the responsibilities to different groups that are responsible for ensuring that the wellbeing and quality of life of older persons are adhered to,” Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke explained.

On his part, Mr. Felix Logah, the Focal Person for Ageing within the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection assured that the Ministry is committed to seeing the Ageing Bill passed.

Mr. Felix Logah

He said all the necessary structures are in place and once the Minister-designate is approved, the Bill will be given the needed push.

“On the part of the government which the Ministry of Gender facilitates we have the Ageing Bill in place and as said it’s being worked on. We are only waiting for the leadership of the Ministry to stabilise.

“Currently you know the Ministry of Gender we only have a caretaker minister and we have a minister-designate. So immediately parliament is through with them these are some of the pressing issues that we will work on most, especially the Bill. But as I said the other structures that are to propel the Bill are in place,” Mr. Felix Logah told the media at the launch.

The Ageing Bill when passed will provide a legal document for all actors and stakeholders to be able to ensure the outlined indicators in the bill are implemented.

Among many other things, the Bill seeks to achieve holistic support for the elderly in the country.

During his engagement with the media, Mr. Felix Logah also assured Quality Insurance Company and the Centre for Ageing Studies that the Ministry in charge of Gender, Children, and Social Protection will provide every needed support for the maiden National Ageing Summit to achieve success.

The National Ageing Summit 2022 will be held with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nationals Population Fund, Ghana Health Service, Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Help Age Ghana, the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, as well as the Association of Ghana’s Elders.