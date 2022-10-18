Tamale: New Zosimli Naa enskinned at Gulkpegu-Naa's palace

18.10.2022 LISTEN

A leadership expert and US-born, Dr. Ifa Bell has been enskinned as the Zosimli Naa of the Gulkpegu paramountcy in Tamale of the Northern Region of Ghana.

After her colourful enskinment at the forecourt of the Gulkpegu-Naa's palace, Naa Ife expressed gratefulness for the gesture done her by the Chief of Tamale and the good people of Dagbon.

“I am truly honored to be Enskined as Zosimli Naa through my Official Coronation. The journey has been long, but worth it, the enskinment was performed by the Gulkpenaa at his palace in Tamale,” she said in a Facebook post.

Naa Ifa said her loved ones were able to witness another great milestone in her life. “I am ecstatic to show them, Tamale, and Louisville my leadership in growing towards making and maintaining connections.”

As the Zosimli Naa of Gulkpegu, she promised to focus on four aspects of developing Tamale, and this includes Education and Leadership, Health and Wellbeing, Culture and Community and Business and Innovations.

About Dr. Ifa Bell

Ife Bell Zosimli Naa II is the successor to Zosimli Naa Susan, who passed on seven years ago. She was coronated on October 12, 2022 at the Gukpe Naa’s Palace along with the delegations from the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II together with delegation from the four Paramount Chiefs in Tamale metropolis.

Ife Bell “Tipag’ya” is 43 years of age, a leadership expert, and an international thought leader with 15 years experience delivering measurable results. Working with organizations, communities, educational institutions, and nonprofits to increase business performance, strengthen leadership capacity, and develop business strategies that focus on cultivating equity, inclusion, belonging, and collective impact.

She has also worked in the educational system in the US for 10 years, and her career track record shows measurable success working with communities, organizations, and corporate level leaders.

Ife’s academic credentials include a Doctoral residence in Organizational Development and Change and a Master’s degree in Executive Leadership and Organizational Change.

She also has an impressive number of certifications, including John Maxwell Coaching, Restorative Practices, Collaborative Change, Results Based Facilitation, Assets Based Community Development, and Appreciative Inquiry.