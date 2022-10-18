Oti Region: ECG installs 400 transformers to stabilize power supply

The Oti Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Emmanuel Lumor, has disclosed that the power distribution company has installed 400 transformers to stabilize electricity supply in the region.

He disclosed this during the Regional ECG stakeholder engagement with its Municipal and District Managers at Dambai last Thursday.

Aside from the transformers, the manager also said ECG has taken measures to prevent the situation where the company’s poles get burnt annually.

“The ECG has also provided enough meters to replace faulty ones,” he added.

An opportunity was given to the public opportunity to air their grievances.

On concerns that street lights in the region do not function regularly, Mr Lumor advised residents to contact the ECG to provide them with certified electricians anytime their street lights develop faults.

On his part, the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Makubu, appealed to the Municipal and District Assemblies to factor ECG officials in their District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) meetings to sensitise the assembly members on some of these issues.

He also requested the District and Municipal Managers of the ECG to submit lists of certified electricians to the MDAs.