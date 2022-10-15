Nayiri caution pastors, mallams and fetish priests against identifying witches, wizards

15.10.2022 LISTEN

The Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, King of the Mamprugu Kingdom, has cautioned pastors, mallams and fetish priests who have made it a business to identify people as witches and wizards to desist from such acts.

“These so-called pastors, mallams and fetish priests have made themselves “thin gods” without the recourse of the laws of the land and should desist from such obnoxious behaviours.

Nayiri Naa Sheriga issued the warning in a speech read on his behalf by the Bonaba Baba Salifu Atamali Lemyaarim, Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, at this year's Damba festival celebrations of the chiefs and people of the Waala Traditional Area, organised in Wa.

He said traditional rulers should not collaborate or provide platforms for such recalcitrant persons in their localities to continue to break the laws of the country.

The Mamprugu King called for the integration of Ghana's culture into the curriculum of Basic Schools in Ghana saying, “Ghana's education cannot be complete without culture being integrated into the curriculum for basic schools.”

He said culture played a vital role in the history of Ghana and for that matter needed to be inculcated in the younger generation since “our identity is made simple with culture.

“Through culture, we are governed by norms and customs, which are the pillars of comportment and development of every society. If these pillars are not properly followed in our society, our cultures will resemble a perfume with no fragrance.”

Nayiri Naa Sheriga called on parents to give proper training to their children in all aspects of life including culture and encouraged students to take their studies seriously to become good leaders for the country tomorrow.

The Mamprugu King urged the people to embrace peace.

He said they should also respect the cultures of other ethnic groups to ensure peace for cooperation and a sense of unity.

He appealed to the government to provide the necessary resources to the Upper West Regional Cultural Units to train students for better cultural practices.

“It is high time for us to protect all that we have in our culture and whatever is good should be taken to greater heights. We should also try our utmost best to eliminate all those practices, which are against human rights even if they have been practised in our cultures for centuries,” Nayiri Naa Sheriga said.

He appealed to the government and the security agencies operating in the Wa to work harder to end the recent killings in the Wa Municipality to maintain peace, law and order to enhance social and economic activities.

GNA