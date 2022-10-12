EOCO repatriates 17 trafficked Nigerians, 7 others remanded

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has repatriated 17 Nigerians who were victims of human trafficking in Ghana.

On September 26, EOCO swooped on a location in Accra where the 21 Nigerians were picked up.

The victims who are under the age of 20 years are said to have been brought to Accra by some human traffickers to be trained in cyber fraud activities.

Speaking to journalists, the Deputy Executive Director of EOCO in Charge of Operations, Nana Antwi said seven of the human trafficking suspects were also picked up.

“In conjunction with an NGO and the Nigerian High Commission, efforts have been made to send the 17 victims to their home country, Nigeria.”

“After the screening, it came up that seven persons were actually not victims but managers of the victims,” he added.

The seven were arraigned on October 7 and remanded pending further investigations.

EOCO has been collaborating with Nigerian Anti-Human trafficking Authorities and other relevant agencies like the Immigration Service in Ghana.

Mr. Antwi said the four victims left in Ghana to help with further processes.

By Citi Newsroom