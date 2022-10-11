NPP's Freddie Blay fights for innocence of three Aisha Huang accomplices in court

Three Chinese nationals arraigned for illegal mining in connection with the trial involving galamsey queen Aisha Huang, are being represented in court by the immediate past national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay.

A colleague Ekeleba Blay held brief for him in court on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

The three were denied bail.

The accused persons have been remanded into the custody of the National Investigation Bureau.

The three are facing charges of engaging in illegal mining activities.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame told the court that receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were retrieved from the accused persons.

Also, he said WhatsApp correspondence among them indicated that they were involved in illegal mining.

All three accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

However, the plea of one other accused person, a Vietnamese, was not taken because there was no interpreter.

The state is expected to file 8 witness statements and 18 other documents by 24 October 2022, the date of adjournment.

Source: Classfmonline.com