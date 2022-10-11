Jomoro MP sweats in court

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, was made to sweat under cross-examination yesterday over her renunciation documents presented to the court.

This was when counsel for the petitioner, Bright Agyekum, attempted to expose her.

The lawyer pointed out to the court that documents alluded to by the defendant renouncing her Ivorian citizenship were nothing but an afterthought.

Seeking to undermine the testimony of Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Mr. Agyekum said those documents did not exist before the commencement of the case in court.

He cited a letter dated January 24, 2019 in which the MP had written to inform the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice in Ivory Coast that she was renouncing her Ivorian citizenship.

The petitioner’s lawyer also mentioned another letter dated January 29, 2019, from the Ivorian AG acknowledging receipt of the MP’s letter dated January 24, 2019.

“I am putting it to you that both letters were complete afterthought,” Mr. Agyekum pinned, arguing that Affo-Toffey did not qualify to run for the Jomoro seat as MP in 2020.

He reminded the beleaguered MP of her earlier opposition to a motion to produce documents of her renunciation on the basis that there was no statutory requirement on her part to show documents of her renounced Ivorian nationality.

The MP was also questioned on why she had to remind the Ivorian authorities in March and April 2021 about her intention to renounce her citizenship way back in 2019.

The MP, in an answer, explained that she did so because of the current court case.

Affo-Toffey also answered in affirmation when she was asked, “So the Ivorian authorities issued you with an attestation on April 12, 2021.”

The lawyer suggested to the MP that the stamp appearing on the documents attached to her witness' statement was not original stamps emanating from the Ivorian Justice Ministry, which the MP disagreed with.

The NDC MP, however, could not provide an answer on whether Article 48 of the Ivorian nationality code covers her.

The MP had earlier indicated that by the imperatives of Article 48 of the Ivorian nationality code, once a person who holds an Ivorian nationality expresses an interest to cease to be an Ivorian citizen, they forfeit their Ivorian nationality.

Attempting to undermine that assertion, counsel for the petitioner pointed out to her that the code she had heavily relied on, did not cover her.

The Jomoro MP said, “I cannot answer. I will leave it with my lawyer to answer that question.”

The case was adjourned to October 24, 2022.

Background

In 2021, Joshua Emuah Kofie of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro Constituency filed a suit in court to challenge the Jomoro MP, accusing her of not being a Ghanaian citizen at the time she ran for the parliamentary seat.

According to the petitioner, Dorcas Affo-Toffey was not qualified to contest in the 2020 parliamentary election because she held a dual citizenship.

NPP, NDC Stalwarts

Yesterday’s court proceedings attracted some stalwarts of both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Party (NDC).

Among them were Peter Mac Manu and Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

---Daily Guide