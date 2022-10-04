Police set aside GHS2k reward for anyone with information on man abusing toddler in viral video

04.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service is seeking help from the general public to locate and arrest the man captured in a viral video abusing a toddler.

In a video all over social media, the man is seen holding one hand of the little child and whipping him mercilessly.

Having cited the video, the Ghana Police Service has issued a press release calling on the public to help bring the man to book.

In the statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Police have indicated that it has set aside a GHS2000 prize for anyone that will provide information on the whereabouts of the abuser.

“The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree.

“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GHC2000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child,” a police statement has said.

Anyone with such information is urged to urgently contact the police on #0243809991.