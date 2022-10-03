We have failed you; forgive us – ECG apologise to Ghanaians

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued an apology to Ghanaians for the vending challenges that have persisted since last week.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 3, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama said his outfit admits it has failed to deliver on its service.

“I will use this opportunity to apologise to all customers of ECG who attempted to purchase power and were not able to purchase power. The company admits its fault, the company admits it was not able to deliver on its service,” the ECG boss indicated.

He further disclosed that through the 24/7 efforts of ECG staff, the challenges have been resolved and most vending stations are now able to vend power.

Samuel Dubik Mahama also assured that efforts are underway to ensure that all challenges will be no more by the close of the day.

“The company at this point will also like to inform its customers that most vending stations are up and running…We still have some challenges and hopefully, by close of the day it should be resolved,” the ECG Managing Director shared.

He added, “We also want to tell our cherished customers that all those who have a problem should use the redress channels through PURC and see us and we will handle it on a case-by-case basis.”

Commenting on the speculations that the ECG systems have been hacked leading to the vending challenges, Samuel Dubik Mahama noted that he can neither deny nor confirm.

He, however, revealed that the challenges are technology related which will be investigated thoroughly.