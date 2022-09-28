Ashanti Region registered 2000 children on NHIS

28.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) is sponsoring 2000 children under 18 to enrol on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The gesture is in support of the 1000k for Health project which seeks to court the support of well-meaning Ghanaians to pay and underwrite the NHIS registration fees for at least 1,000 vulnerable children under 18 living in Ashanti Regional communities.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, said this when the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye paid a courtesy call on him on Monday.

Mr Osei-Mensah stated that the initiative would help address a major challenge bedevilling access to health care in the Region and the country as a whole.

Dr Bernard Oko Boye disclosed that the 1000k for health project is an initiative to supplement the government's commitment to enrol vulnerable children, especially children with childhood cancer on the National Health Insurance.

He also stated that the NHIA board of directors has approved that persons 70 years and above, who registered with the NHIS can access health care on the same day.

Dr Oko Boye said the initiative was necessary due to the frustration that some elderly people experience when attempting to obtain health care.

Thus, the waiting period of 30 days has been waived for subscribers who are 70 years and above just as pregnant women.