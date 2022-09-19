A/R: Mother and two children burnt to death in fire outbreak at Asuyeboah

A 48-year-old woman and her two children have been burnt to death in a fire disaster at Asuyeboah North near Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

One person who sustained severe injuries has been admitted at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Madam Felicia believed to be in her late 40s reportedly died with her two children, Obed Owusu age 11 and Christabel Owusu age 9 in the wee hours of Monday September 19, 2022.

Some eye witnesses in an interview with this reporter disclosed that the family of four got trapped in their rooms when the fire broke out but the man among them managed to get out.

"The incident occurred around 12:30 to 1:00 am on Monday when we saw a tick smoke around the 10-bedroom house. Residents in the vicinity rushed to help but all our attempts to save the family proved futile.

"The only survival among them, Mr Owusu managed to escape after creating a hole in one of the burglar-proof windows but his efforts to rescue his wife and children was unsuccessful as they were already burnt by the blazing fire," an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity stated.

The charred remains of the three have since been deposited at the morgue of Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Properties at the house amounting to thousands of cedis were burnt completely in the inferno.

A police source at the Asuyeboah North Police post said they have begun investigating the incident.