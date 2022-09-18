You truly served humanity with grace — First Lady sings Queen Elizabeth II's book of condolences

The entire world, particularly Commonwealth countries are mourning Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the immediate past English monarch, who is set to be laid to rest.

Many people at home and around the world have written sweet words to console the late Queen's family.

On Saturday, September 17, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo stormed the British High Commission in Accra to express her condolences.

Afterwards, the first Lady in a tweet sighted by Modernghana News reads, “I signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.”

It adds “Queen Elizabeth II, you truly served humanity with grace, dignity, and courage.

"Rest In Peace, Your Majesty!”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch died in the afternoon of Thursday, August 8 in her castle in Balmoral, Scotland at age 96.

Thousands of people are paying their last respects to the late Queen as her casket travels through various cities in the United Kingdom.